You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Venture Corp share price hits 52-week high after RHB upgrades to 'buy'

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 2:13 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

ELECTRONICS manufacturing services firm Venture Corp's share price hit a 52-week high of S$21.21 on Wednesday morning shortly after RHB upgraded the counter to a "buy" with a revised target price of S$22.60, up from S$20.60.

The counter began Wednesday at S$20.85, up 1 per cent from the previous day's close of S$20.65. It then gained a further 1.8 per cent in the first 40 minutes of trade to hit S$21.21 but retraced slightly to end the first half of the trading day at S$21.08.

Venture's share price movements came shortly after RHB analyst Jarick Seet said in a report that the company should "chart a steady recovery" in the second half of this year on a brighter outlook.

"The company is now fulfilling its backlog of orders, while its research and development laboratory plans to release some new products for the manufacturing segment in early-2021," he said.

Despite lower revenues, Mr Seet noted that Venture is "trying hard to maintain margins" by implementing further cost controls and improving production efficiency.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: Jefferies says Cathay Pacific restructuring removes key overhang

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While average selling price pressures should align its rates to match end-market demand, Venture's non-essential market segments may see some pressure, given their slower rate of recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

For now, the brokerage said Venture's production is unlikely to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, given social-distancing measures and restrictions. However, the company's growing diversification of customers is a strategy that is likely to pay off. Its top 10 customers now account for 45 to 55 per cent of revenue, down from 50 to 60 per cent previously.

In particular, Mr Seet said Venture could tap the increased orders from customers in industries such as life sciences, medical devices and equipment, networking and communications and semiconductors.

He added that the company has also gained "meaningful traction" with new customers on both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis.

On the back of "more resilient margins and stability" compared to its peers, RHB has now pegged Venture to a higher FY21F price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19 times from the previous 17 times.

Mr Seet said that in terms of rewarding shareholders, the company prefers to dole out "long-term stable and sustainable dividends", citing its higher interim dividend of S$0.25 per share for H1 this fiscal year, compared to S$0.20 per share in the year-ago period.

Assuming Venture's final dividend remains unchanged from last year, the group's FY20F dividend will likely be raised to S$0.75 from S$0.70 in FY19, representing a 3.6 per cent yield.

"We think this is highly sustainable, and investors should continue enjoying higher dividends ahead, if the company's performance continues to improve," said Mr Seet.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

CDLHT sells Brisbane hotel at slight premium, exiting market as challenges loom

DBS launches solution for businesses to track cross-border collections in real time

MLT preferential offering's issue price set at S$1.99; placement oversubscribed

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Q3 DPU falls 9.1% to S$0.02

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 02:03 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on lift from financial, energy stocks

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in financial and energy stocks, on...

Oct 21, 2020 01:59 PM
Technology

Huawei, China firms are said to seek curbs on Nvidia's Arm deal

[BEIJING] Chinese technology companies including Huawei Technologies have expressed strong concerns to local...

Oct 21, 2020 01:33 PM
Real Estate

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

MORE shophouses in Singapore have been launched for sale or transacted this week as the market continues to heat up...

Oct 21, 2020 01:19 PM
Transport

United Airlines testing global health app on UK-US flight in effort to reopen borders

[CHICAGO] United Airlines is set on Wednesday to test a digital health pass under a global pilot programme seeking...

Oct 21, 2020 01:02 PM
Transport

Broker's take: Jefferies says Cathay Pacific restructuring removes key overhang

CATHAY Pacific's restructuring removes a key overhang for the airline but earnings recovery will depend on the...

UPDATED 39 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Netflix reports slowing subscriber growth; shares slide

US seeks to sway Brazil on Chinese 5G with US$1b deal

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking modest gains on Wall Street; STI up 0.3%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for