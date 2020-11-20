Bukit Sembawang Estates' acting CEO resigns

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
BUKIT Sembawang Estates' acting chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng has tendered his resignation "for personal reasons", the mainboard-listed property developer said on Thursday after the market closed.
Mr Ooi, 48, had been...
