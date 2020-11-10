You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bumitama 9M net profit jumps 48.8% on higher palm oil prices

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:29 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg

BUMITAMA Agri Ltd has announced higher revenue and net profit for the first nine months of its 2020 fiscal year from a year ago, on higher prices of palm oil.

In a business update on Tuesday, the Indonesian palm oil producer said net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 48.8 per cent to 632.14 billion rupiah (S$59.6 million) for the nine-month period ended Sept 30, from 424.86 billion rupiah for the same period in 2019.

Revenue rose 12.6 per cent to 6.08 trillion rupiah for the first nine months, from 5.40 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.

Bumitama said the group's financial performance for the first nine months of 2020 strengthened due to increased palm oil prices compared to the previous corresponding period.

Sales revenue in both crude palm oil and palm kernel had increased during the year, despite lower sales volume. Revenue for its crude palm oil business grew 13.3 per cent to 5.48 trillion rupiah, even as sales volume fell 9.8 per cent year on year to 670,000 metric tonnes.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Average sales price of crude palm oil rose 25.6 per cent year on year to 8,184 rupiah per kilogramme.

Bumitama said its overall operational performance for the first nine months of 2020 was impacted by the lagged effects of El Nino in 2019. Fresh fruit bunches yield decreased 7.7 per cent year on year due to the negative impact of extreme weather on palm trees.

The group added that Kalimantan experienced La Nina starting August this year, which brought about heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Kalimantan. It said its operations had not been affected by the floods.

Bumitama also said all its estates and mills have remained in full operation since the start of the large-scale social restrictions in Indonesia in March this year.

Bumitama shares were trading at 50.5 Singapore cents as at 9.11am on Tuesday, down one cent or 1.9 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Far East Orchard sinks into the red with S$6.3m nine-month loss

EC World Reit cuts Q3 DPU by 6.8% to 1.388 S cents

Asia shares rally in celebration of Biden's win, but reality beckons

Secretlab CEO Ian Ang is Singapore's EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

Best World submits trading resumption proposal to SGX RegCo

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open with big gains on vaccine hopes; STI up 2.5%

SINGAPORE shares surged at Tuesday's open after Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday night that their Covid...

Nov 10, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.10...

Nov 10, 2020 09:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Far East Orchard sinks into the red with S$6.3m nine-month loss

MAINBOARD-LISTED hotel operator and property developer Far East Orchard has sunk into the red with a net loss of S$6...

Nov 10, 2020 09:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

G-20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: report

[PARIS] Rich nations are still providing more than half a trillion dollars annually to fossil fuel projects despite...

Nov 10, 2020 09:08 AM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit cuts Q3 DPU by 6.8% to 1.388 S cents

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust's (EC World Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) dropped 6.8 per cent to 1.388...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

Trump refuses to concede, Biden leads on Covid-19

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for