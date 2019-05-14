You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bumitama Agri Q1 profit tumbles 52.3% to 110.61b rupiah

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 10:15 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BUMITAMA Agri on Tuesday posted a 52.3 per cent slide in its first-quarter net profit to 110.61 billion rupiah (S$10.5 million), from 231.77 billion rupiah a year ago, on the back of decreasing average selling prices of crude palm oil (CPO) and higher expenses.

Earnings per share for the three months to March 31 was 63 rupiah, down from 132 rupiah the year before. No dividend has been declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago. Shares of the Indonesian company last closed at S$0.685, down one Singapore cent.

The group’s revenue fell 12.1 per cent to 1.68 trillion rupiah, from 1.91 trillion rupiah a year ago. This was mainly due to decreases in the average selling prices of CPO and palm kernel (PK) by 16.3 per cent and 38.3 per cent respectively, offsetting the increase in sales volume for both CPO and PK.

The group's CPO revenue fell 8.7 per cent to 1.47 trillion rupiah, from 1.61 trillion rupiah a year ago, while revenue from PK fell 30.7 per cent to 205.08 billion rupiah, from 295.82 billion rupiah a year ago. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group also said it recorded marginal growth in its palm product production compared with a year ago, which was “negated by the downturn” in palm oil prices which had not recovered.

The group also saw selling expenses increase to 90.60 billion rupiah, from 49.16 billion rupiah a year ago. Finance costs was also higher at 56.45 billion rupiah, versus 46.01 billion rupiah a year ago.

On outlook, Bumitama Agri said that a high stock level in the palm oil industry has kept palm oil prices low.

“We do not foresee any changes in palm oil prices in the near future unless there are changes affecting supply and demand dynamics,” it said.

The group is also anticipating improvement in its production volume to support and mitigate the impact of low palm oil prices. It will continue to strengthen its business strategies, improve cost management and increase contributions from newly-matured plantations, it added.

Companies & Markets

Alliance Minerals calls for trading halt pending announcement on capital raising

Golden Agri Q1 profit up 54.5% on one-off gain

Asian Pay Television Trust trims Q1 DPU to 0.3 S cent under cost-cutting policy

Nam Cheong Q1 profit plunges to RM420,000 on absence of debt waiver

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening