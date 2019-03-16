Businessman Henry Wee makes S$0.158 a share cash offer for Fabchem China

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPOREAN businessman Henry Wee has launched a conditional cash offer for shares of explosives maker Fabchem China at S$0.158 apiece.
The offer was triggered after Mr Wee, who is also invested in Sim Leisure Group and Imperium Crown, acquired a 29.9 per cent stake in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg