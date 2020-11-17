Businessman makes offer for Blumont at 80% discount

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
BUSINESSMAN Mark Wee Liang Yee has triggered a mandatory unconditional cash offer to buy out Blumont Group after acquiring from Ultimate Horizon a 50.8 per cent stake in the company.
The transaction was done through the purchase of some 14 billion shares at S$0.0004 each...
