You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon crosses threshold for compulsory acquisition of all shares

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 8:19 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

WEST Knighton Limited, the special purpose vehicle indirectly owned by Cityneon group chief executive Ron Tan and Hong Kong entrepreneur and investor Johnson Ko Chun Shun, holds a 97.7 per cent stake in Cityneon, giving the vehicle enough control of the company to compulsorily acquire the rest of the shares and delist Cityneon.

On Oct 29, Mr Tan, together with Mr Ko, launched a mandatory unconditional cash offer for the rest of Cityneon’s shares with the purpose of delisting and taking Cityneon private. This was triggered after its acquisition of an approximately 68.95 per cent stake in Cityneon Holdings from Lucrum 1 Investment, at S$1.30 per share for S$219.3 million through special purpose vehicle West Knighton.

It was stated in the Loss of Public Float Announcement that in view of the offeror’s shareholding at the date of the offer, the compulsory acquisition threshold under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act for the offer is 96.90 per cent of the total number of issued shares.   

Cityneon creates licensed interactive exhibitions based on blockbuster entertainment franchises such as Marvel's Avengers superheroes, Jurassic Park and the Transformers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

KLW says S$1m settlement cheque bounced

Accrelist calls off acquisition of stake in blockchain firm

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Noble to seek hearing in Bermuda court to complete restructuring

Great Eastern to acquire Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

BT_20181212_LMXIPO12_3641074.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Biolidics launches IPO to raise S$6.1m

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

BT_20181212_PARKVIEW_3641184.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening