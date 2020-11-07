You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ByteDance's chief rival files for US$5b Hong Kong IPO

Kuaishou, angling for a valuation of US$50 billion, may seek a listing as soon as year-end
Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

KUAISHOU Technology has filed an application for a Hong Kong initial public offering, heading towards a listing that could raise as much as US$5 billion and beat larger rival ByteDance to market.

Kuaishou, or "fast hand", reported revenue climbed 48 per cent to 25.3 billion yuan (S$5.2 billion) in 2020's first half, underlining the scorching pace of growth of a Chinese short video market.

The Tencent Holdings-backed startup is angling for a valuation of US$50 billion in an offering as soon as the end of this year, almost twice its current price tag, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the deal hasn't been finalised.

Kuaishou's impending debut raises hopes the city will continue to attract listings from prominent Internet companies despite the derailment of a highly anticipated debut by Jack Ma's Ant Group.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

ByteDance itself is said to be in discussions to raise US$2 billion before listing some of its businesses in Hong Kong, potentially as early as next year.

The two represent a generation of private Chinese startups that've risen to the fore thanks to a surge in short video, challenging the dominance of Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding. Kuaishou established its popularity among users in smaller cities and rural areas, with people streaming slices of everyday life from harvesting corn to slurping noodles.

It's since expanded to audiences in bigger cities, hosting content ranging from people playing video games to teenagers lip-syncing songs, much like ByteDance's TikTok and Douyin.

Access to Kuaishou's main app is free, with revenue generated from a cut of the tips users give their favourite live-streaming performers. At US$50 billion, the company - last valued by Pitchbook at US$28.6 billion after a February funding round - would surpass SpaceX and Airbnb to become the world's third most valuable startup, according to CB Insights.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and China Renaissance Holdings are joint sponsors of Kuaishou's proposed IPO, according to pre-listing documents posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange's website on Thursday.

Tencent has a 21.6 per cent stake in Kuaishou, and other backers include venture capital firms DCM, DST Global and Sequoia Capital China, according to the filing. Chief executive officer Su Hua has 12.6 per cent, while founder Cheng Yixiao has 10 per cent.

The company has been increasingly expanding into advertising and e-commerce. Its apps had 776 million average monthly active users in the first half of the year, according to Thursday's filing.

Active users spent an average of more than 85 minutes daily on its main app. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA posts record H1 loss of S$3.47b on impairments for older aircraft, ineffective fuel hedges

Fed keeps policy steady as Biden moves towards victory

Japan household spending, wages slump as Covid-19 pain lingers

FLCT's 5.5% rise in H2 DPU due to more than 'merger effect'

Venture Corp's Q3 net profit shrinks from 2019, but improves from Q2

CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 6, 2020 11:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Sumitomo posts record H1 loss amid Covid crisis

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp reported a record net loss of 60.2 billion yen (S$784 million) for the...

Nov 6, 2020 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow open flat as Biden edges closer to White House

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden...

Nov 6, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth slows in October; unemployment rate falls to 6.9%

[WASHINGTON] US employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet...

Nov 6, 2020 10:25 PM
Government & Economy

Biden gains ground on Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

Small number of pubs allowed to resume business in Dec under pilot trials

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

NetLink's H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

SIA reports record H1 loss of S$3.47 billion on huge impairments and retrenchment costs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for