Camsing Healthcare receives letter of demand from Rajah & Tann

CAMSING Healthcare has received a letter of demand dated Sept 17, 2020 from Rajah & Tann in relation to outstanding invoices for legal services rendered by the law firm amounting to S$16,118.13.

This is in respect of advice concerning the requisition of an extraordinary general meeting announced by Camsing Healthcare on Nov 18, 2019 and Nov 13, 2019.

The letter of demand states that the outstanding sum due must be paid within seven days, failing which Rajah & Tann will commence legal action against the company.

Camsing Healthcare said that it is currently reviewing the letter of demand, and will update shareholders on any further developments.

Trading of Camsing Healthcare's shares remain suspended, and will remain so until it meets conditions laid out by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and submits a trading resumption proposal that receives no objections from SGX RegCo.