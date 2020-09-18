You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare receives letter of demand from Rajah & Tann

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 9:28 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CAMSING Healthcare has received a letter of demand dated Sept 17, 2020 from Rajah & Tann in relation to outstanding invoices for legal services rendered by the law firm amounting to S$16,118.13.

This is in respect of advice concerning the requisition of an extraordinary general meeting announced by Camsing Healthcare on Nov 18, 2019 and Nov 13, 2019.

The letter of demand states that the outstanding sum due must be paid within seven days, failing which Rajah & Tann will commence legal action against the company.

Camsing Healthcare said that it is currently reviewing the letter of demand, and will update shareholders on any further developments.

Trading of Camsing Healthcare's shares remain suspended, and will remain so until it meets conditions laid out by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and submits a trading resumption proposal that receives no objections from SGX RegCo.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Ascendas Reit to purchase suburban office building in Sydney for A$167.2m

STI ends Friday barely changed at 2,497.71, shares in SGX up more than 5 per cent

Judge cites 'clear case of balance sheet insolvency' for placing KS Energy, key unit under IJM

Synagie to partner computer manufacturers to expand insurtech business

Mermaid Maritime unit to invest 77.5m baht for stake in AI, robotics JV

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 09:23 PM
Transport

Ryanair cuts capacity further, citing travel restrictions

[DUBLIN] Ryanair has been forced to cut its capacity in October by a further 20 per cent and may have to do the same...

Sep 18, 2020 09:00 PM
Life & Culture

New Parma owner promises exciting football in long-term project

[SWITZERLAND] Patience is a virtue not often associated with Serie A clubs, among officials or supporters, but the...

Sep 18, 2020 08:49 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to block US downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday: officials

[WASHINGTON] The US Commerce Department said it will issue an order Friday that will bar people in the United States...

Sep 18, 2020 08:26 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots have agreed to take deeper pay cuts of up to 50 per cent so that more of...

Sep 18, 2020 07:28 PM
Technology

Macquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for US$1.5b IPO

[SYDNEY] Australia's Macquarie Group is preparing to list its majority-owned software provider Nuix in a deal that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.