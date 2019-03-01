CAO Q4 net profit rises 23.9% to US$18.7m on higher oil prices

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
JET fuel trader China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp's fourth-quarter net profit rose 23.9 per cent to US$18.7 million, from US$15.1 million a year ago, on the back of higher oil prices, the group said in a regulatory filing.
For the three months ended Dec 31, 2018,
