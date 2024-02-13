Spacs still have a place for fast-growing startups: AvePoint CEO

AvePoint chief executive Jiang Tianyi believes that a Spac offers more certainty around the amount of capital raised for the company.

SPECIAL purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) have gained a reputation for overvaluing hyped-up startups at the point of listing, while being rather value-destructive for shareholders who stick with the process.

Yet, AvePoint chief executive Jiang Tianyi believes there is still a place for the instrument.

In his opinion, Spacs provides startups with an alternative form of listing which prioritises the company’s interests better than that of a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

Jiang would know. AvePoint – a data management solutions provider that provides digital solutions – was listed on the Nasdaq in July 2021 via a business combination with Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation,...