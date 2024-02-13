Subscribers

Spacs still have a place for fast-growing startups: AvePoint CEO

Yong Jun Yuan

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 5:00 am
AvePoint chief executive Jiang Tianyi believes that a Spac offers more certainty around the amount of capital raised for the company.
PHOTO: AVEPOINT

SPAC

SPECIAL purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) have gained a reputation for overvaluing hyped-up startups at the point of listing, while being rather value-destructive for shareholders who stick with the process.

Yet, AvePoint chief executive Jiang Tianyi believes there is still a place for the instrument.

In his opinion, Spacs provides startups with an alternative form of listing which prioritises the company’s interests better than that of a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

Jiang would know. AvePoint – a data management solutions provider that provides digital solutions – was listed on the Nasdaq in July 2021 via a business combination with Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

SGX

IPO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Capital Markets & Currencies

Europe: Shares near two-year highs at start of data-packed week

US: Dow ends at record on mixed day for stocks

Futures muted as caution looms ahead of data-packed week

Greenback ticks up, US inflation data tops this week's bill

Expect more opportunities for capital returns, even after 1-for-10 bonus issue: DBS CEO

Europe: Shares see off week lower as rising yields, L’Oreal losses weigh

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article