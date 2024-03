WALL Street’s main indices were subdued at the open on Friday (Mar 22), but were still on track for strong weekly gains, as investors cheered the Federal Reserve sticking to its rate-easing stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.31 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 39,774.06.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.95 point, or 0.02 per cent, at 5,242.48, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.01 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 16,387.83 at the opening bell. REUTERS