You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand closes 6 malls in China; shorter hours at remaining 45

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 9:26 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CAPITALAND has closed six malls in China - four in Wuhan and two in Xian - as required by local governments following the outbreak of the Wuhan virus, the property giant said on Wednesday.

The supermarkets in CapitaMall Westgate in Wuhan and CapitaMall Xindicheng in Xian remain open to ensure the supply of food and daily essentials to local communities, CapitaLand added in its bourse filing.

CapitaLand's remaining 45 malls in cities such as Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai, continue to operate with shorter hours.

CapitaLand said that it will continually review its properties’ operating hours in line with local conditions and regulations, and that the six closed malls "will reopen when local conditions permit".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CapitaLand’s wholly-owned lodging unit, The Ascott Limited, is proactively extending assistance to guests whose travel plans to China have been disrupted, CapitaLand said.

SEE ALSO

Dasin Retail Trust shortens hours, shuts businesses at China malls

This includes accommodating guests who need to stay longer and waiving cancellation fees for those who have to change their travel plans.

Its office properties in places such as Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Chongqing will be closed until Feb 9, 2020, as stipulated by local governments.

All of CapitaLand's China properties have adopted precautionary measures in accordance with guidelines from health authorities, the company said.

These include conducting temperature checks, intensifying cleaning and disinfecting common areas. CapitaLand will also conduct contact tracing and has designated premises at its properties for the isolation of people suspected to be infected with the virus.

Lee Chee Koon, CapitaLand's group chief executive officer, said: "We have set up a special task force to coordinate our response across our operations in China and in the various markets where we operate.

"To date, the group’s business operations, including in China and Singapore, remain largely stable. Our priority is to focus on ensuring the well-being of our tenants, shoppers, guests and employees," he added.

CapitaLand had announced previously that it had set up a 10 million yuan (S$2 million) healthcare fund to support relief efforts in China, via its philanthropic arm.

Other Singapore-listed companies with exposure to China have also been affected by the virus outbreak. Of all firms with a market cap of S$100 million and above, 45 have at least 20 per cent of annual revenues coming from China.

Of these, 36 stocks, including CapitaLand, registered declines amid the general market fall on Tuesday. Shares of CapitaLand was up four Singapore cents or 1.1 per cent to S$3.74 as at 9.20am on Wednesday.

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking US stocks rebound; STI up 0.09%

SINGAPORE shares edged higher at the open on Wednesday after Wall Street stocks rebounded overnight.

Jan 29, 2020 09:26 AM
Transport

Renault turns to Volkswagen's De Meo as car maker seeks fresh start

[PARIS] Renault's Tuesday named Luca de Meo, the former head of Volkswagen's Seat brand, as its next chief executive...

Jan 29, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.79...

Jan 29, 2020 09:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust shortens hours, shuts businesses at China malls

DASIN Retail Trust has taken precautions in view of the coronavirus outbreak, including shortening the business...

Jan 29, 2020 08:48 AM
Consumer

Decline in UK shop prices eases in January: BRC

[LONDON] The rate of decline in prices on the British high street slowed in January, an industry survey showed on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly