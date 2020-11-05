CapitaLand expects FY20 results to be 'adversely impacted'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CAPITALAND expects financial performance for FY2020 to be materially adversely impacted, notwithstanding "encouraging signs of recovery" in operating metrics for Q3, the group said on Tuesday.
In its business update for the third quarter ended Sept 30, the property giant...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes