CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

Lim Ming Yan, who joined CapitaLand in 1996, would have served CapitaLand for more than 22 years by the time he retires
Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Lim Ming Yan took over the role of president and group CEO on Jan 1, 2013. He succeeded CEO Liew Mun Leong.

Singapore

LIM Ming Yan, the president and group chief executive officer of mainboard-listed CapitaLand will retire from his appointments on Dec 31, 2018, the company said on Friday evening.

The 55-year-old, who joined CapitaLand in 1996, had given notice to the company's board of

