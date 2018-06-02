You are here
CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
Lim Ming Yan, who joined CapitaLand in 1996, would have served CapitaLand for more than 22 years by the time he retires
Singapore
LIM Ming Yan, the president and group chief executive officer of mainboard-listed CapitaLand will retire from his appointments on Dec 31, 2018, the company said on Friday evening.
The 55-year-old, who joined CapitaLand in 1996, had given notice to the company's board of
