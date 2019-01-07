You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand in joint venture to buy Shanghai office building as seed asset for new fund

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 8:01 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_pufa_070119_32.jpg
Pufa Tower is 34 storeys tall, with three basement car park levels. Post-transaction, CapitaLand and its joint venture partner will own levels eight to 19 and levels 21 to 32 with a total GFA of 41,773 sq m, as well as 61 car park lots with property title. Pufa Tower's ground floor lobby and refuge floor on level 20 are co-owned with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, which owns the rest of the building.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

CAPITALAND has entered a 50:50 joint venture to acquire a prime office building in Shanghai, as a seed asset for a value-add fund which CapitaLand is setting up "to invest in commercial real estate in key gateway cities in Asia", it announced on Monday morning. The acquisition will immediately contribute to the group's recurring income.

The joint venture with an unrelated third party will acquire about 70 per cent of Pufa Tower for 2.75 billion yuan (S$546.3 million). The operational office property is CapitaLand's first office property in Shanghai's core central business district (CBD) of Lujiazui in Pudong New Area. The deal will take the number of CapitaLand's owned or managed commercial properties in Shanghai up to 21, spanning close to 1.9 million square metres (sq m) in gross floor area (GFA).

Pufa Tower is 34 storeys tall, with three basement car park levels. Post-transaction, CapitaLand and its joint venture partner will own levels eight to 19 and levels 21 to 32 with a total GFA of 41,773 sq m, as well as 61 car park lots with property title. Pufa Tower's ground floor lobby and refuge floor on level 20 are co-owned with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, which owns the rest of the building.

The Lujiazui CBD has the highest office rents in the city, with rents expected to continue trending upwards over the next few years in view of a sharp decline in Pudong's office supply from 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said CapitaLand's president for China and investment management Lucas Loh: "Continual high demand for quality commercial properties in China's top tier cities, coupled with low supply, have made the renewal of ageing commercial assets a compelling investment strategy in these markets. Pufa Tower is a prime asset to be seeded into the commercial value-add fund we are raising."

"We see significant potential in enhancing its asset value by upgrading specifications, tenant mix and improving operational efficiencies," he added.

"By tapping on third party equity, we are driving capital efficiency to provide CapitaLand with the financial impetus to further accelerate our growth."

Pufa Tower has not had a major renovation since its completion in 2002, with the interior finishes offering "room for improvement", said CapitaLand China chief investment officer Puah Tze Shyang.

"After acquisition, we will focus on extracting greater value from the property through a comprehensive asset enhancement initiative."

Companies & Markets

Centurion offers S$85m of notes for early exchange; invitation expires Jan 18

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

SGX says no directive to ISR Capital over queries on mining asset purchase

ARA co-founder John Lim now Sias patron

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance
2 Singapore property agents' track records now available online
3 Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce
4 Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders
5 Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BP_EDB_070119_2.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing

Jan 7, 2019
Infographics

10 stocks that could surprise in 2019

BT_20190107_JAEDB7A_3661066.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Getting Asean to do business with the world through Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening