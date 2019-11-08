You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand sells HK serviced residence for HK$581.8m

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 6:40 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED CapitaLand has sold a serviced residence in Hong Kong for HK$581.8 million (S$101 million) to an unnamed third party, according to a bourse filing on Friday.

The blue-chip developer said that it has divested fully from a unit that owns Citadines Mercer Hong Kong in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, in line with a strategy to rejig the property portfolio.

CapitaLand added that the price tag - which was reached on a willing buyer, willing seller basis - took into account the net asset value of the property owner, as well as the agreed value of Citadines Mercer Hong Kong, which was pegged at HK$740.8 million as at Oct 31.

CapitaLand’s wholly owned serviced residence unit, The Ascott, had bought the property - now deemed to be at “the optimal stage of its life cycle” - for HK$545 million, back in 2014.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the group for the year to Dec 31, CapitaLand said.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks fall to snap six-day winning streak

The counter shed S$0.02, or 0.54 per cent, to S$3.71, before the announcement.

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 06:41 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 8, 2019 06:33 PM
Companies & Markets

POSH appoints Provenance Capital as independent financial adviser in Kuok cash offer

STRUGGLING offshore and marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has named Provenance Capital...

Nov 8, 2019 06:24 PM
Government & Economy

Temasek announces organisational changes

TEMASEK International has appointed Chia Song Hwee as deputy chief executive officer with effect from Jan 1, 2020,...

Nov 8, 2019 06:15 PM
Companies & Markets

United Industrial Corp Q3 earnings drop by 13.1% amid Marina Mandarin consolidation

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer United Industrial Corp (UIC) saw third-quarter earnings slip on higher costs and lower...

Nov 8, 2019 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.7% as traders ease into weekend

THE Straits Times Index went down as much as 0.90 per cent before clawing back ground to finish at 3,264.30, down 0....

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly