CapitaLand sells self-storage business StorHub for S$179.5m

CAPITALAND has sold a group of companies that own and manage its self-storage business, StorHub, for an aggregate S$179.5 million to an unrelated and undisclosed buyer.

The cash component of S$12 million will be paid in stages and is subject to post-completion adjustments. The balance of about S$167.5 million in outstanding shareholder loans owed by the group of companies to StorHub have been assigned to the buyer, who will pay in stages.

According to CapitaLand, the transaction is based on an agreed value of S$185 million for StorHub’s portfolio of 12 self-storage properties - 11 storage facilities in Singapore and one in Shanghai. They have a total lettable area of about 800,000 square feet.

Jason Leow, president and chief executive officer of Singapore and International, CapitaLand Group, said the "divestment of StorHub is in line with CapitaLand’s disciplined approach towards capital recycling".

"Our portfolio optimisation allows us to prioritise our capital allocation to our core markets and sectors. In 2018, CapitaLand divested S$4 billion worth of assets and deployed S$6.11 billion into new investments. We will stay disciplined in recycling our assets for reinvestment and capital redeployment, with an annual divestment target of at least S$3 billion."

CapitaLand shares were down 3.3 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents, to S$3.52 as at 9.45am.