CapitaLand sells three Japan malls, Seoul office block for S$448m; enters Japan logistics sector

Singapore
CAPITALAND has divested three malls in Japan and an office building in South Korea for a total of S$448.7 million, as part of its ongoing portfolio reconstitution strategy, it said on Tuesday morning in a bourse filing.
It also announced that it has made its first foray...
