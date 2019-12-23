You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Casa says 'nothing much it can do' about unqualified audit opinion

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 8:17 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Casa Holdings, which distributes home appliances and develops properties in Malaysia's Iskandar region, said on Monday that group auditor Nexia TS has issued a qualified audit opinion on the company.

This is because Nexia was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to ascertain the carrying amount of the group's investment in Malaysia-listed Fiamma, in which Casa has a 15.21 per cent interest.

Casa's investment in Fiamma is classified as an associate company as Casa is deemed to have significant influence over Fiamma through its representative on the Fiamma board.

Fiamma is audited by KPMG Malaysia, but when Nexia approached KPMG, KPMG cited the Listing Rules of Bursa Malaysia as a factor in not being able to allow Nexia access to themselves or their audit working papers. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nexia said: "Due to the above restrictions, we were also not able to perform any other satisfactory alternative procedures for us tofulfil the requirements of Singapore Standard on Auditing 600, Special Considerations – Audit of Group Financial Statements (including the Work of Component Auditors)."

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: China Everbright, IHH Healthcare, Keppel Reit, Uni-Asia, Casa

Casa said: "For the past few years, the group auditor (Nexia) and the component auditor (KPMG) have tried to cooperate but failed to find a workable solution or reach an agreement in complying with their respective regulatory and other requirements. The board is of the view that even though the company has significant influence over Fiamma, it does not have authority to dictate what the component auditor can or cannot do to assist the group auditor, and hence there is nothing much the company can do in changing the situation.

"So going forward, the company foresees that the audit opinion shall remain status quo unless there is a change in rules and regulation and its implementation."

Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture to repay S$150,000 loan in shares

Vashion Group sells another operating unit for S$1 'to focus on core business'

Geo Energy says 8% senior notes undervalued, buys back US$16m

Hot stock: Yangzijiang shares gain 6.5% after chairman returns to work

New Hyflux investor to engage with PnP holders 'as soon as practicable'

SPH buys 7 more UK student accommodation assets for £411m

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 07:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture to repay S$150,000 loan in shares

CATALIST-LISTED Kitchen Culture has entered into a novation deed with lender Toh Siew Cheng Gracy to repay a S$150,...

Dec 23, 2019 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Vashion Group sells another operating unit for S$1 'to focus on core business'

CATALIST-LISTED Vashion Group, which changed its name to Incredible Holdings on Nov 28, plans to dispose of its...

Dec 23, 2019 06:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy says 8% senior notes undervalued, buys back US$16m

INDONESIAN coal miner Geo Energy Resources has repurchased US$16.1 million in principal amount of the 8 per cent...

Dec 23, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 23, 2019 06:15 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares little moved in listless Monday session

THE lack of fresh leads - commonplace towards the end of the year - made for an uninspiring start to the trading...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly