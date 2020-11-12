Catalist-listed Synagie Corporation now named V2Y Corporation

CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation has changed its name to V2Y Corporation, it announced on Thursday night.

This is after shareholder approval was gained for the proposed name change, and the disposal of its e-commerce business was completed.

On Nov 12, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore issued a notice confirming that the name change had taken effect the same day, said V2Y.

The company's trading counter name on Catalist will be changed to V2Y Corp from 9am on Nov 17.

V2Y also announced name changes of various subsidiaries. Synagie Pte Ltd has been renamed V2Y Pte Ltd; Synagie Insurtech Pte Ltd is now V2Y Insurtech Pte Ltd; Synagie Technologies Pte Ltd is V2Y Technologies Pte Ltd; and Synagie Insurtech Sdn Bhd is V2Y Insurtech Sdn Bhd.

The company's shares closed down 10.3 Singapore cents or 52.02 per cent at 9.5 Singapore cents on Thursday before the news.