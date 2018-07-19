You are here

CCT reports 4% fall in Q2 DPU to 2.16 S cents on enlarged unit base

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 8:29 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT), which counts properties like Asia Square Tower 2 and Twenty Anson in its porfolio, reported a four per cent fall in its distribution per unit (DPU) for the second fiscal quarter in 2018 to 2.16 Singapore cents.

During the quarter, CCT issued 130 million new units for an equity placement to partially finance the acquisition of Gallileo, a Grade A office property in Frankfurt, Germany.

CCT's DPU for Q2 2017, as well as H1 2017, were restated for a rights issue, where 513.5 million units were issued on Oct 26, 2017. Restated for the rights issue, DPU for Q2 2018 was down 1.6 per cent from 2.19 Singapore cents a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, DPU would have risen 14.3 per cent from 1.89 Singapore cents a year ago.

CCT reported distributable income of S$79.4 million in Q2, up 14.3 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to contributions from Asia Square Tower 2 and CapitaGreen, which offset the divestments of One George Street, Wilkie Edge and Golden Shoe Car Park.

