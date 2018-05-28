CDL announces two senior appointments as part of new organisation structure

Leading the asset management division will be Yvonne Ong, who will begin her role as chief executive officer for commercial with effect from June 6.

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) announced two new senior appointments on Monday as part of a new organisation structure for the property giant.

Leading the asset management division will be Yvonne Ong, who will begin her role as chief executive officer for commercial with effect from June 6. This division will comprise departments involved in investment properties, namely leasing, property and facilities management and customer service.

Prior to CDL, Ms Ong has held various positions at CapitaLand from 2011 to 2018, most recently as head of global asset management for commercial. Before CapitaLand, she was the head of real estate at the manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust which is now known as ESR-Reit.

With effect from June 1, CDL will also promote its current senior vice-president, head of sales and marketing Lee Mei Ling to executive vice-president, head of property development. The newly created property development division encompasses departments involved in the entire life-span of a development project for its Singpaore properties, namely the projects, sales and marketing, customer service and property and facilities management departments.

Ms Lee joined CDL in 2004 and has been key to the success of CDL's residential property launches, said CDL in a statement on Monday.

Both of these divisions will report to CDL's group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong.

CDL's group chief executive officer Sherman Kwek said of Ms Ong's appointment: “Her expertise will be instrumental in driving the performance of our portfolio through implementing effective leasing strategies, facilitating asset enhancement initiatives and identifying redevelopment opportunities. This will enable us to optimise asset yields, boost our recurring income streams and unlock value in our assets."

He added that Ms Lee will focus on improving operational efficiency and "ensuring that we embrace a more customer-centric approach".

"As we continue to expand our land bank in Singapore, I am confident that Mei Ling will help us to raise the bar with quality and innovative offerings and sharpen our product differentiation,” he added.