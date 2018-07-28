You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trust DPS up 2.9% in Q2

Loans refinancing extends average weighted debt to maturity to 3.2 years against 2.3 years in 2Q 2017
Sat, Jul 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20180728_JACDL28_3514565.jpg
New contributions from The Lowry Hotel (above) and the Pullman Hotel Munich helped boost net property income.
PHOTO: CDL HOSPITALITY TRUST

Singapore

CDL Hospitality Trust (CDLHT) posted a 2.9 per cent rise in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to 2.14 Singapore cents in the fiscal second quarter ended June 30.

This was despite revenue edging down 0.3 per cent to S$47.7 million from

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

BT_20180728_NRBRUNCH28P1_3514212.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Brunch

Ultra-long haul flights take off

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
3 Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo
4 Teck Guan Ville collective sale with Tee Land called off due to cooling measures
5 Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Central area retail rents, prices resume slide after short recovery

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Strong net absorption of office space in first half

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening