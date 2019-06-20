You are here

CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 9:34 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has set a 2.8 per cent coupon for its S$200 million four-year senior fixed rate notes.

The unrated and unlisted notes are issued under the developer's S$5 billion medium term note programme, and will mature on June 27, 2023.

Proceeds will be used to finance general working capital, corporate funding of the group and/or to refinance existing borrowings.

DBS is the sole bookrunner for the issue. 

Mainboard-listed CDL's shares were down 0.11 per cent or S$0.01 at S$9.52 as at 9.15am.

