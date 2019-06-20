You are here
CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%
CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has set a 2.8 per cent coupon for its S$200 million four-year senior fixed rate notes.
The unrated and unlisted notes are issued under the developer's S$5 billion medium term note programme, and will mature on June 27, 2023.
Proceeds will be used to finance general working capital, corporate funding of the group and/or to refinance existing borrowings.
DBS is the sole bookrunner for the issue.
Mainboard-listed CDL's shares were down 0.11 per cent or S$0.01 at S$9.52 as at 9.15am.