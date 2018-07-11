You are here
CDL roped in as cornerstone investor of property service provider E-House's HK IPO
Singapore
CITY Developments Limited (CDL) will invest HK$237.81 million (S$41.1 million) in property services provider E-House's initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making it a cornerstone investor alongside Alibaba, China state-owned Overseas Chinese Town
