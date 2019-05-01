You are here

Centurion gets conditional OK for workers' dorm and training centre at Westlite Toh Guan

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 5:54 PM
CENTURION Corp has obtained conditional permission to reconstruct an existing block at Westlite Toh Guan, and the workers and students accommodation developer will seek to extend the existing lease on the project by 25 years.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, Centurion said it had received outline permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to reconstruct an existing block at Westlite Toh Guan to an eight-storey workers dormitory and industrial training centre.

The outline permission from URA is subject to certain conditions. This includes approvals from various government authorities and the payment of a development premium to be agreed with the Singapore Land Authority.

Following approval from government authorities, Centurion will submit the formal application to URA for a written permission and seek approval from SLA for an extension of the use of the existing lease at Westlite Toh Guan for workers dormitories from September 2032 to November 2057.

The group said on Tuesday that the development of the new workers dormitory and industrial training centre, if approved and completed, will not change the current bed capacity at Westlite Toh Guan.

