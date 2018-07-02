CEO of LMIR Trust's manager resigns

LMIRT Management, which manages LMIR Trust, on Monday said that its CEO Chan Lie Leng has resigned due to "family commitment", and will leave by Sept 1, 2018.

The board has established a search committee to evaluate a number of "promising candidates that have been identified comprising both internal and external candidates".

In the interim, the board will take a more direct involvement in the trust’s business management, working together with the chief operating officer and chief financial officer, James Liew and Wong Han Siang, respectively.