CFO of Sasseur Reit's manager retires, deputy CFO to assume role

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 11:03 PM
THE manager of Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit) on Friday evening announced that Richard Tan Liat Chew has retired from his role as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from June 1 but will remain as an adviser.

With Mr Tan's retirement, the manager's deputy CFO, Fred Chee Kin Yuen, will assume the role of CFO.Mr Chee holds a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Applied Economics from the National University of Singapore and is a Chartered Accountant of Singapore. He joined the Reit's manager as deputy CFO in March 2018.

Sasseur Reit units closed S$0.01 or 1.3 per cent higher at S$0.78 on Friday before the announcement.

