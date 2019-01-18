You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Challenger enters luxury audio market with ION concept store

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 5:36 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

FOR all the buzz that e-commerce gets, retail industry veteran Loo Leong Thye remains convinced that bricks and mortar stores still make for better business.

The founder and chief executive of electronics retailer, Challenger Technologies, told The Business Times on Friday: “Online is about convenience and price. If you don't sell cheap, people don’t buy. If we do promotions, we do very well. If we don't do promotions, it’s so-so.

“It's all about promotions. We know the market very well. Online business is burning money. We don't have the money to burn.”

Instead, Challenger is prudently expanding its retail footprint across the island, and bringing new store experiences to the local scene.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Loo was speaking at the media launch of Musica Boutique, Challenger’s first luxury concept store for high-end audio products.

The 2,000 sq ft store opened for business in November last year without fanfare. It is located on the fourth floor of ION Orchard where it draws a niche crowd.

Mr Loo believes that Musica Boutique will start making meaningful contributions to the group’s bottom line in about six months.

“Which is a bit slow for us,” he added: “Normally we want first month. But this is a totally new concept, so we give ourselves a bit more time.”

Musica Boutique is designed for upgraders looking for a better sound system, and is laid out in a fashion that will take them from brands they know – like Bang & Olufsen or Bose which are displayed up front – to advanced audiophile brands in the back, like Focal, or Astell & Kern.

Eighty per cent of models here have never been carried before in a Challenger store. The regular stores are not conducive for listening to high-end audio.

It’s also unusual to see so many premium audio brands in a single setting in Singapore. This gives customers a chance to pick up the devices they’re torn between and take them into a soundproof room to compare the sound.

So far, sales are “good”, Mr Loo said: “We don’t need so many customers. We need only high-end customers, and the products they buy, the average price is S$1,000 to S$2,000. It's not like the retail side, maybe average price is S$100. Margins are about the same, but value is higher.”

Back in 2016, Challenger launched its online store, Hachi.tech, and projected that the portal would deliver 50 per cent of revenue in three to five years.

Today, less than 5 per cent of revenue flows through Hachi.tech.

Mr Loo explained the change in strategy: “If I sell online cheaper, everybody will flock online. It will cannibalise the retail, same time I will be very busy doing a lot of (after-sales) services. Because we are strong in providing customer service, so the more you sell, the more problems you will have.”

He’s not willing to compromise on service quality: “We’ve got to take care of customer problems. So it’s better that we focus on the group of customers that want our service, and are prepared to pay the kind of price that they think is reasonable.”

This year, the homegrown retailer will focus on improving its backend IT system, and growing its ValueClub membership, which has stabilised at half a million members.

Challenger will also open a 5,000 sq ft store at Paya Lebar Quarter in the third quarter this year. The mall had been expected to open last year but faced delays.

Asked if Challenger might make a return to Funan mall when it reopens in June, Mr Loo said that negotiations with landlord CapitaLand are still ongoing. For years, Challenger had been the anchor tenant at Funan, with a 53,000 sq ft flagship store.

Challenger shares closed flat at S$0.50 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

China Sky selling investment-holding unit to chairman for S$190,000

Hot stock: Courts Asia shares leap after offer from Nojima

Falcon Energy to undertake complete debt revamp, suspends trading

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

Stocks to watch: Courts Asia, ESR-Reit, OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited, Chaswood, GS Holdings

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy to undertake complete debt revamp, suspends trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening