Changing hands

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Corporate leaders at greater risk of legal, regulatory liabilities

Surbana Jurong to design 15,000 homes in India with Singapore public housing features

Top 50 most-active stocks outperform STI year to date

World Bank's US$225m in catastrophe-linked bonds listed on SGX

OCBC optimistic about growth stocks in 2020

AA Reit inks fresh 12-year master lease with Singtel Optus unit in Australia

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 12:17 AM
Consumer

eBay to sell StubHub for US$4b to Swiss rival

[SAN FRANCISCO] US online giant eBay agreed to sell its ticket marketplace StubHub to Swiss-based rival Viagogo for...

Nov 26, 2019 12:02 AM
Life & Culture

Jewellery, artifacts worth US$1.1b stolen from German museum

[LONDON] Thieves made off with jewellery and artifacts worth a reported US$1.1 billion after an early-morning...

Nov 25, 2019 11:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Aramco IPO retail subscription at US$5.8b, says lead manager

[RIYADH] Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached US$5.8 billion on Monday, lead...

Nov 25, 2019 11:46 PM
Consumer

Luxury tycoon said to mull US$1.5b South African fibre sale

[LONDON] Johann Rupert, the billionaire who controls luxury-goods giant Richemont, is considering selling stakes in...

Nov 25, 2019 11:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Chubb to buy added stake in China's Huatai Insurance for 10.8b yuan

[BEIJING] Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it will buy up to an additional 22.4 per cent stake in Chinese insurer...

