Changing hands

Tracking fund flows in the Singapore stock market
Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

ESR, GIC setting up US$500m China logistics JV

Cityneon buys US animated figures design firm in S$50m deal

PnP holders with 'substantial debt' plan to block Utico's scheme

SPH Q1 earnings down 17.2% on higher costs, lower print ad sales

New shareholders seek to remove five directors from USP board

China Haida fails to get SGX nod for S$3.3m rights issue

Jan 14, 2020 12:23 AM
Hardline Hindus protest huge Jesus statue

[NEW DELHI] Hundreds of Hindu activists affiliated to India's ruling party rallied on Monday to protest a planned...

Jan 14, 2020 12:13 AM
New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

[NEW YORK] New Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun told employees on Monday the company must strengthen its culture...

Jan 13, 2020 11:47 PM
EU trade chief heads to Washington on truce mission

[BRUSSELS] The EU's top trade official heads to Washington on Tuesday on a sensitive mission to mend ties with the...

Jan 13, 2020 11:46 PM
Concrete plant revenue lifts GKE back to black in Q2

LOGISTICS firm GKE on Monday posted a net profit of S$1.55 million for the second quarter ended November, reversing...

Jan 13, 2020 11:27 PM
Lian Beng Q2 earnings jump 51% as revenue doubles

MAINBOARD-LISTED Lian Beng recorded a 51.1 per cent increase in net profit to S$11.2 million for the second quarter...

