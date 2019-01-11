Charisma Energy's share price surge prompts SGX query

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday queried Charisma Energy Services on unusual share price movement as its shares tripled in value from 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.3 Singapore cent.

A total of 52.3 million shares had changed hands by 1.41pm on Friday, according to data from ShareInvestor.com. The last time the shares traded before Friday was on Dec 31 2018, when they closed at 0.1 Singapore cent.

The company had previously announced it was exiting the Singapore electricity retail market on Dec 30, 2018.