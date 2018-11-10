You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China banks fall on concern that govt loan targets are a step too far

Sat, Nov 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA'S biggest banks dragged down the stock market on Friday as investors took a dim view of the government's unprecedented move to tell firms exactly how much they must lend to the country's struggling private sector.

At least a third of new loans should go to non-state companies, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said late on Thursday. Private lending was less than a quarter of banks' outstanding debt in September.

Publicly setting targets reflects the policymakers' urgency as they try to stem China's economic slowdown amid an escalating trade war, record corporate defaults and a plunging stock market. While they may be achievable, concerns are mounting among analysts and investors that regulators have put too much pressure on banks to work with the embattled private sector, and as a result more bad loans will ensue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is desperation among regulators, and sometimes muddled polices are difficult to avoid under this kind of pressure," said Jiang Liangqing, a Beijing-based fund manager at Ruisen Capital Management. "Investors are voting with their feet."

This is the first time that China has set formal goals for private lending, a step it refrained from even during the financial crisis of 2008. However, the stimulus package it implemented at the time swelled bad debt levels, which now threaten to swallow any new money poured into private companies. Non-state firms defaulted on 67.4 billion yuan (S$13.35 billion) of local bonds this year, 4.2 times that of 2017, data compiled by Bloom-berg show.

Companies are finding it harder to repay debt as demand for goods and services stays sluggish. Moderating factory inflation and steadying consumer price

data released on Friday underscored the trend and highlighted room for additional stimulus.

Banks, too, have had a tough few years. Capital strength has weakened across the sector, with dramatic declines at some smaller lenders, and loan-to-deposit ratios swelled to the highest level in at least seven years. Falling stock markets have made it harder to raise fresh capital, prompting lenders to prefer the perceived safety of state-run borrowers.

Now, big banks will need to push a third of new loans to private firms, Mr Guo told the Financial News. The target for small and medium-sized banks is higher at two-thirds. Mr Guo also asked that loans to private companies account for at least 50 per cent of total new corporate lending in three years.

In a separate statement on Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission allowed more frequent refinancing by listed companies, conditionally exempting them from a rule that required an 18-month interval between funding rounds. Banks paced a 1.4 per cent drop in Shanghai's main stock index and lenders also fell in Hong Kong.

"We think the targets are quite achievable," analysts at Huatai Financial Holdings (HK) Ltd wrote in a note to clients on Friday. However, the move is negative for short-term sentiment as "it will likely increase market concerns on banks' 'civic duty' and potential increase in their non-performing loan ratio," they said. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

doc72oqwinj5n81faen74rx_doc6ukzue83x7otpr353qk.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts

doc72ouxzyq9spk5si3br2_doc6ukzue83x7otpr353qk.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups

Nov 9, 2018
Startups

SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening