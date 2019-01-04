You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China electric-bus maker's US$20m investment in Dragon Group International still on with new terms

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 9:12 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SL_bus_040119_34.jpg
THE US$20 million investment by Chinese electric-bus manufacturer Zhuhai Yinlong Energy (YLE) in a unit of struggling electronics engineering firm Dragon Group International is back on, albeit with a few changes after a renegotiation.
PHOTO: ST KINETICS

THE US$20 million investment by Chinese electric-bus manufacturer Zhuhai Yinlong Energy (YLE) in a unit of struggling electronics engineering firm Dragon Group International is back on, albeit with a few changes after a renegotiation.

Dragon was placed on the Singapore Exchange's watch list on March 4, 2015 and will be required to delist from the mainboard after it failed to meet the financial exit criteria before the stipulated deadline several times.

The original proposed subscription of shares by YLE and Sputnik Energy, first announced in 2017, was not fulfilled and/or waived before the long-stop date of April 2018, so the agreements had been terminated. 

The new share subscription agreement entered into on Jan 3 will see YLE subscribe for nearly a billion shares of Dragon's unit EoCell, which represents 40 per cent of EoCell's new enlarged share capital for US$20 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A management company to be incorporated, representing the key management of EoCell, will also subscribe for about half a billion shares to represent up to 20 per cent of the enlarged EoCell share capital, at a nominal consideration. This company will have full discretion to set up and administer an employee share unit scheme on whatever terms it deems fit or to distribute or transfer such number of its subscription shares it has subscribed to such deserving key employees and management on such terms as it deems fit. 

Sputnik Energy, which holds 7 per cent of EoCell with Dragon holding the balance 93 per cent, will no longer subscribe for EoCell Shares. The earlier agreement in 2017 would have seen Sputnik subscribe for what would have represented 17.02 per cent of the enlarged EoCell share capital for US$1. Sputnik holding up to 20 per cent of the enlarged EoCell share capital had been originally a prerequisite for the YLE investment in 2017.

EoCell is a joint venture between the company and Sputnik Energy, formed in 2015 to explore opportunities in the lithium ion batteries and energy storage market. 

Under the new agreement, Dragon will also indemnify EoCell for any and all losses incurred by Eocell should Sputnik initiate any legal dispute based on a cause of action that arose on or before the date of completion or in connection with the capitalisation transaction, share division exercise or share subscription by the new management company.

YLE has also paid a deposit of S$2 million. 

The proceeds from the allotment and issuance of YLE shares will also be used solely for repaying EoCell of US$3 million of a balance shareholder loan, repaying US$750,000 to YLE for R&D (research and development) undertaken by EoCell and for working capital purposes.

Trading in Dragon Group International's securities ceased in May and remains suspended until the completion of its exit offer.

Companies & Markets

China Star Food redesignates finance chief as deputy CEO, appoints new CFO

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'

All fun, no fear for Sim Leisure Group

ISR Capital says 'no' to SGX order to hold shareholder vote on mining acquisition

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Creative Technology, LTC Corp, China Star Food, Alpha Energy

SL_Deloittei_040119_5.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Sugar tax, green perks, friendlier tax regime for startups: Deloitte

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening