China Everbright Water net profit up 18% in Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE-listed China Everbright Water has posted a net profit of HK$144.3 million (S$25.4 million) in the third quarter, up 18 per cent from the same period a year earlier.
Revenue in the three months ended Sept 30 rose 39 per cent to HK$1.04 billion, on the back of a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg