You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Kangda's major shareholder in talks to sell shares; sale could trigger general offer

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 9:43 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CHINA Kangda Food Co announced on Tuesday morning that its biggest shareholder China Tian Yuan Manganese has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to negotiate a sale of shares to an unrelated third party.

If the sale goes through, the unnamed purchaser and parties acting in concert are expected to hold more than 50 per cent of the company's issued share capital, which would trigger a mandatory unconditional general offer for the rest of the company's shares under Hong Kong's takeover rules.

China Tian Yuan Manganese currently holds a 69.46 per cent stake in China Kangda, a dual-listed company in Hong Kong and Singapore that breeds and sells livestock, poultry and rabbits.

The exact number of shares to be purchased and the amount payable will be set out in a later formal agreement, said China Kangda.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, the potential purchaser has agreed to pay a deposit of HK$40 million (S$6.9 million) by way of cashier's order to an escrow agent within two business days from the date of the MOU. The MOU is not legally binding and will terminate if the deposit is not delivered within the prescribed period.

"As at the date of this announcement, no formal agreement has been entered into in respect of the possible transfer and the negotiations are still in progress and the possible transfer may or may not proceed," said the company.

There were no trades in shares of China Kangda on the Singapore Exchange as at 9.36am on Tuesday after the deal was announced. The counter last traded at 7.6 Singapore cents on Jan 23, according to data from ShareInvestor.com.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Ascott Reit, Fortune Reit, Parkway Life Reit, CDL Hospitality Trust, M1

CDL Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS down 2.1% to 2.77 S cents

Parkway Life Reit DPU down 2.9% to 3.28 S cents for Q4

Ascott Reit DPU up 5% in Q4 to 2.15 S cents

Fortune Reit increases FY18 DPU 1% to 51.28 HK cents on positive rental reversions

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
5 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Ascott Reit, Fortune Reit, Parkway Life Reit, CDL Hospitality Trust, M1

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening