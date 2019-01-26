You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China may change IPO pricing after scrapping debut trading cap

Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190126_JHCAP26_3679247.jpg
Buying IPO shares in China provides almost guaranteed gains because of the tacit cap imposed by regulators, creating fierce competition for the stock among fund managers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Shanghai

CHINA'S securities regulator may consider changes to the current pricing mechanism of initial public offerings (IPOs) after removing the first-day trading cap, according to a senior official.

"I think the direction is clear," Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said it takes "careful consideration to find a correct way" to remove the cap.

Newly listed companies are capped at a 44 per cent advance on their first day of trading, a rule put in place in 2015 to limit speculation. Meanwhile, most first-time offerings in China are subject to an unwritten rule that they cannot be priced higher than 23 times earnings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Without getting a good indication from the secondary market trading, there's no way you can price the IPO correctly," Mr Fang said. "Hopefully, after removing the first-day trading of new shares, we will have a better sense about how we can go about the IPO pricing."

Buying IPO shares in China provides almost guaranteed gains because of the tacit cap imposed by regulators, creating fierce competition for the stock among fund managers. Some managers have rolled out funds which advertise a strategy of maximising the chance of buying into new share offerings.

Policy makers are looking to revive sentiment and volumes in a stock market that lost more than US$2 trillion in 2018. One possible route is by attracting technology IPOs through the creation of a new trading venue. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

debrief.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening