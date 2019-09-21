China sovereign fund cautious of US investment amid trade war: CIC president

Beijing

CHINA Investment Corp (CIC) on Friday said the Sino-US trade war has made it more cautious about investing in the United States, after the Chinese sovereign wealth fund posted a dive in yearly profit.

China and the US are enmeshed in a tit-for-tat trade war that has led to escalating import tariffs at a time of slowing global economic growth.

The trade war "is making us more cautious about investing in the US", CIC president Ju Weimin said in Beijing. The fund "will not pose a threat to the countries it invests in, we insist on legal compliance", he said, adding that the wealth fund will reduce the riskiest assets in its portfolio, and seek opportunities in industries such as manufacturing, technology, telecommunications and healthcare.

CIC is a shareholder in China's largest banks including China Development Bank Corp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

On Friday, it posted a 37.2 per cent fall in 2018 net profit at US$65.06 billion, citing a complex global financial environment and market turmoil. Its total investment income fell 40.7 per cent to US$67.84 billion.

"The global economy and financial situation is complex, international capital markets are in turmoil, the risk for assets is growing," said chairman Peng Chun.

Mr Peng described the current Sino-US relationship as "delicate". The fund "feels a lot of pressure", he said, adding that CIC's long-term returns outlook is stable.

CIC booked a minus 2.35 per cent net return on overseas investments last year, versus 17.59 per cent in 2017. But its annualised accumulative investment return for 2008 to 2018 was 6.07 per cent, exceeding the fund's performance review target, he said.

CIC was founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its foreign exchange reserves. REUTERS