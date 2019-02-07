You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chinese luxury dealmaker plans IPO for US$2b Lycra unit

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ACQUISITIVE Chinese luxury apparel firm Shandong Ruyi Group is planning an initial public offering for The Lycra Co, maker of the elastic material used in yoga pants and skinny jeans.

Ruyi aims to list the business within three years, the group's chief strategy officer, Kelvin Ho, said in an interview Friday in Hong Kong. The Lycra Co owns some well-known brands and has strong cashflow, and a listing would provide a great incentive for staff, Mr Ho said.

The Chinese group added about 3,000 employees through its acquisition of Lycra Co, which it completed on Thursday. The deal brings it brands including Coolmax fibres and Thermolite insulation as well as manufacturing facilities, research centers and sales offices around the globe. Ruyi paid more than US$2 billion for the business, Bloomberg News has reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ruyi finally closed the acquisition of Lycra Co, which was owned by an arm of Koch Industries Inc, after regulatory delays hampered the transaction for months. It completed the purchase just hours before a final deadline ran out on Jan 31, more than 15 months after the deal was announced, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company had initially targeted to close the purchase by the middle of last year. Ruyi chairman Qiu Yafu later pushed the date back, saying in a November interview the company was aiming for year-end.

The deal took over six months longer than expected, in part because Chinese capital controls made it difficult to move funds offshore, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulatory approval process in China and the US also took longer than expected, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

A representative for Ruyi declined to comment on the reasons for the delay, adding that the regulatory process was normal. The seller, Koch Industries unit Invista, didn't immediately respond to emailed queries outside regular US business hours.

The Chinese company, previously a little-known textile manufacturer, now owns several European luxury brands after purchases including UK trench coat maker Aquascutum and SMCP SA, the French fashion retailer whose labels include Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot.

Companies & Markets

Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

How India's banks ran up a US$7 billion phone bill

Singapore is highest ranked Asian city in Savills Tech Cities index

Sunpower banks on steam to propel its next growth phase

US equities on top of State Street's preferred investments list

Ultimate Software to go private in US$11b cash deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Must Read

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BT_20190207_JEBLURB7_3688645.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Weekend

Standout timepieces from top watch fair

Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening