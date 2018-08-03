You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng sees turnaround with Q2 net profit of S$11.1m

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 7:52 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CONSTRUCTION and property firm Chip Eng Seng posted net profit of S$11.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, a turnaround from its S$2.6 million loss in the year-ago period.

This was on the back of a 16.3 per cent growth in revenue to S$247.8 million, from S$213.1 million, as robust contribution from the property development and hospitality divisions offset lower construction revenue.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 1.79 Singapore cents, compared to a loss per share of 0.41 Singapore cents for Q2 2017. No dividend was declared.

The latest results brought the group's first-half net profit to S$17.2 million, almost three times the S$6.1 million for the first half of FY2017. First-half revenue was S$452.1 million, up 18.9 per cent from S$380.2 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Noting that market sentiment has turned less favourable after property cooling measures in July, Chip Eng Seng said that it "will cautiously replenish its land bank in Singapore".

With no significant construction projects secured in the second quarter and more works done and billed, the group's construction order book declined to S$479.9 million at the end of the quarter, from S$524.6 million a quarter ago.

Chip Eng Seng said that it expected hospitality revenue to improve in the coming months due to better occupancy rates and contribution from recently acquired hotels. Occupancy rates of investment properties in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand are expected to remain stable.

Chip Eng Seng shares closed down half a Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent at 79.5 Singapore cents on Friday before the results release.

Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong's free float restored, trading to resume Aug 6

SPH unit acquires remaining stake in video content marketing subsidiary BNM Content Solutions

Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2

Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2

UOL Q2 bottom line rises 21% to S$132.7m

Hatten Land unit to acquire Seremban developer

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
5 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening