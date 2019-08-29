You are here

Chuan Hup FY2019 net loss widens to US$26.4m

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 10:55 PM
CHUAN Hup Holdings on Thursday posted a net loss of US$26.4 million for the financial year ended June 30, widening from US$913,000 a year ago.

This was mainly due to share of losses from an associate, which amounted to US$19.9 million.

Revenue also dived 67.7 per cent to US$18.3 million from US$56.6 million in FY2018, due to a decrease in revenue from property sales.

Loss per share for continuing operations was was 2.84 US cents, compared with restated loss per share of 0.10 US cents a year ago.

Chuan Hup proposed a final dividend of one Singapore cent for the year, the same as in the previous year.

Shares of Chuan Hup closed at S$0.27 on Thursday, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.82 per cent.

