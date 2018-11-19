CIMB makes new management appointments

MALAYSIAN bank CIMB Group on Monday announced changes and new appointments to its top management, with the current group chief financial officer (CFO) Shahnaz Jammal due to relinquish his current position to become CEO of the group’s wholesale banking business.

Khairulanwar Rifaie, currently the CFO of CIMB Malaysia and CIMB Islamic Bank, will succeed Mr Shahnaz as group CFO. The group has also appointed Omar Siddiq, the former head of group wholesale banking at an unidentified “regional banking group”, as group chief operating officer.

The changes will take effect on Jan 1, 2019.