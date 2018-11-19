You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CIMB makes new management appointments

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 6:28 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

MALAYSIAN bank CIMB Group on Monday announced changes and new appointments to its top management, with the current group chief financial officer (CFO) Shahnaz Jammal due to relinquish his current position to become CEO of the group’s wholesale banking business.

Khairulanwar Rifaie, currently the CFO of CIMB Malaysia and CIMB Islamic Bank, will succeed Mr Shahnaz as group CFO. The group has also appointed Omar Siddiq, the former head of group wholesale banking at an unidentified “regional banking group”, as group chief operating officer.

The changes will take effect on Jan 1, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

AK_Ascott_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening