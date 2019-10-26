You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Citi names Jane Fraser as president, putting her in line to be first female CEO

Sat, Oct 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

CITIGROUP has promoted Jane Fraser to head of its global consumer bank and president, putting her in a position eventually to become the first female chief executive of the US bank.

Ms Fraser is replacing Stephen Bird as head of the consumer business, the bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Mr Bird is leaving Citi after more than 20 years to pursue an external opportunity.

Citi's current CEO, Michael Corbat, said the move did not suggest an imminent change at the top of the bank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, promoting someone into a president role typically means that person is being groomed for the top spot. That position has been vacant since former head of Citi institutional clients group, Jamie Forese, left the bank earlier this year.

SEE ALSO

Citigroup names Jane Fraser as president

"I remain committed to leading our firm in the coming years and look forward to working even more closely with Jane in her new roles," Mr Corbat said in the statement.

Ms Fraser, 52, has been seen as a rising star on Wall Street, and was recently reported to be among the candidates Wells Fargo & Co's board was considering for its next CEO. That bank settled on another executive.

A 15-year veteran at Citi, who first joined to run client strategy in the investment bank, Ms Fraser had been running the bank's Latin America business, including its Citibanamex division in Mexico, for the past few years.

She ran Citi's private bank and its troubled mortgage business, and is credited internally with helping the bank recover after the financial crisis, when it had to take US$45 billion in taxpayer funds to survive.

Before then, Ms Fraser was a McKinsey consultant, and has spent much of her career hopping between countries and regions developing a global approach to business strategy.

She will be succeeded in Latin America by Ernesto Torres Cantu, who had been CEO of Citibanamex.

Mr Bird, the outgoing Citi global consumer business head, was last month reported to be one of the shortlisted external candidates for the role of HSBC Holdings' chief executive.

A HSBC spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment on the move on Friday. REUTERS

BREAKING

Oct 25, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

Lagarde wants to end ECB infighting, Spiegel reports

[FRANKFURT] In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a...

Oct 25, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment pares gains as economic outlook dims

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated, suggesting...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Reaping wind at sea could become US$1t industry says IEA

[COPENHAGEN] Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Higher Festival Walk rents, stronger HKD, yen boost MNACT Q2 DPU

HIGHER rental income from Festival Walk and higher average rates of Hong Kong dollar and Japanese yen boosted ...

Oct 25, 2019 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

HPH Trust Q3 earnings dip due to higher taxation

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) on Friday posted a 2.9 per cent drop in profit attributable to unitholders...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly