You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech's parent makes S$0.55-a-share offer in privatisation bid

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 7:01 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE majority owner of mainboard-listed Citic Envirotech plans to take the water treatment company private in a deal that would value it at S$1.34 billion, according to a pre-conditional exit offer that was launched on Wednesday.

Citic Group Corp's Citic Environment Investment Group is dangling S$0.55 in cash for each share through offer vehicle CKM (Cayman) Company. It noted in its announcement that this price marks a premium of about 68.5 per cent over the three-month volume-weighted average.

The offeror said that it does not plan to roll out major changes to Citic Envirotech's business, but it believes that the company "is unlikely to require access to Singapore capital markets to finance its operations in the foreseeable future".

The owners and management would have more control and flexibility over the company and could save on compliance costs with a delisting, it added, laying out the rationale for its offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The exit offer is subject to the approval of various Chinese authorities, and also needs shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting expected in the week of Dec 30.

SEE ALSO

HMI shareholders approve scheme of arrangement for privatisation

The offeror, in concert with shareholders Lin Yucheng and Pan Shuhong, already has a deemed interest of 79.1 per cent in Citic Envirotech, but the delisting must also clear a majority with shareholders who own at least 75 per cent of all shares, while the concert group must abstain.

Hao Weibao, president of Citic Environment, said in a statement that the exit offer price "provides an attractive and liquid cash opportunity for shareholders who are not prepared to bear the business risks associated with the company to realise a clean exit at a premium".

Novus Corporate Finance has been named the independent financial adviser to the independent directors for the exit offer, and the circular with its opinion on whether the offer is fair and reasonable is expected to be sent to shareholders in five weeks' time. CLSA Singapore is the financial adviser to the offeror.

Citic Envirotech, which called a trading halt on Monday, last closed at S$0.37.

Companies & Markets

Frencken Q3 net profit more than doubles on lack of impairment losses

Jardine C&C posts 20.7% drop in Q3 underlying net profit to US$206.7m

New SIA pact with Malaysia Airlines may get off the ground within a year

SingHaiyi sinks into the red with S$4.6m Q2 loss

Hot stock: StarHub shares jump 9.8% on Q3 results, 5G bid plans

EHT clarifies values of 3 hotels acquired from sponsor

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 06:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Frencken Q3 net profit more than doubles on lack of impairment losses

MAINBOARD-LISTED equipment service provider Frencken Group saw net profit surge in the third quarter on the absence...

Nov 6, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 6, 2019 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine C&C posts 20.7% drop in Q3 underlying net profit to US$206.7m

MERCEDES-BENZ distributor Jardine Cycle & Carriage (Jardine C&C) saw third-quarter earnings slip on tough...

Nov 6, 2019 05:59 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue upward trend, rise 0.4% on Wednesday

MOST stock markets in the region traded flat or lower on Wednesday as investors waited for more developments on US-...

Nov 6, 2019 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.49...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly