Civmec launches legal action over Perth Stadium contract

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 6:32 PM
DUAL-LISTED construction group Civmec is taking legal action over its work on Perth Stadium in Australia.

It is going to a court to get certification of practical completion to be granted for its stadium works, and has lodged a writ in the Supreme Court of Western Australia against Australian contractor Brookfield Multiplex Engineering and Infrastructure, Australia-based Civmec said in a statement on Friday.

Civmec had won a steelwork contract in 2015 to supply and build parts of the stadium, such as its frame, roof trusses and pre-cast elements such as seating platforms. It is now seeking reimbursement for the costs that it rang up after what it claims were significant and substantial changes made to the scope of the works.

The group added that it does not believe that the situation will materially affect its cash position or financial performance, whether for the 12 months to June 30, or for any future financial years.

