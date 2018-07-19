You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Clearbridge associate completes fundraising exercise, appoints advisers for potential IPO

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 9:56 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CLEARBRIDGE Health on Thursday said its associated company, Clearbridge BioMedics, has completed its fundraising exercise.

The S$6.6 million raised will be used to set up laboratory-developed tests using Clearbridge BioMedics' technology for clinical applications, as well as to finance the potential listing of Clearbridge BioMedics.

Clearbridge BioMedics has appointed professional parties to advise on its potential listing. 

Clearbridge Health said that in conjunction with the fundraising exercise and to simplify the capital structure of Clearbridge BioMedics, all preferred shares and convertible securities were converted to ordinary shares in Clearbridge BioMedics. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Following the completion of the fundraising exercise and the conversion of preferred shares and convertible securities, Clearbridge Health's shareholding interest in Clearbridge BioMedics has decreased from 39.7 per cent to 31.3 per cent.

Clearbridge BioMedics is a specialist in non-invasive liquid biopsy for real-time analysis of cancer cells from a standard blood draw. 

Jeremy Yee, executive director and CEO of Clearbridge, said: "We had made it clear since our group's initial public offering (IPO) that we planned to expand our internal capabilities in laboratory testing as well as enhance our delivery and promotion of precision medicine in the region. We had also consistently reiterated that we were focused on value creation for our shareholders through the potential monetisation of certain assets.

"In this regard, Clearbridge BioMedics has appointed professional parties to advise on its potential IPO. We are very encouraged that the recent developments at Clearbridge BioMedics have enabled us to fulfil these twin objectives."

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

bp_acra_190718_53.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening