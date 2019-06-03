Clearbridge to build new clinic in Hong Kong targeting medical tourists

CATALIST-listed Clearbridge Health will build a new 1,500 square foot clinic in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong to better cater to both domestic patients and medical tourists, the company announced in a bourse filing on Monday.

Previously, the firm’s Hong Kong clinic was about 800 square feet and served some 350 patients per month, primarily medical tourists from mainland China.

The new clinic will be able to accommodate more visiting physicians and specialists, such as obstetrician, gynaecologist and gastroenterologist, Clearbridge said in the filing.

With the larger facility, it can also provide a wider range of medical and health screening services to meet the growing medical needs of both domestic patients and medical tourists.

Clearbridge will further provide a dedicated space within the new clinic to hold educational health talks and events for medical tourist agents and patients to learn about the company’s services in Asia.

“Hong Kong’s proximity to China has been a boost for medical tourism and with our collaborations with insurance companies and healthcare partners, we are seeing increasing demand for our primary healthcare services from this market segment,” Jeremy Yee, CEO of Clearbridge, said in a press release.

“Supporting the growth of Clearbridge’s precision medicine platform in Asia, our new clinic in Hong Kong enhances our capabilities to serve more patients and create new cross-selling opportunities of the various third party world-class medical services and solutions offered by the group,” he added.

Shares of Clearbridge closed at 15.1 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.2 Singapore cents.