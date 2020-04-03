You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CNMC Goldmine reports surge in industrial metals at Malaysia gold field

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 2:03 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CATALIST-LISTED CNMC Goldmine Holdings on Thursday reported a significant increase in unmined silver, lead and zinc mineral resources at its Sokor gold field in Kelatan, Malaysia.

This is according to an independent assessment of the group's mineral resources and ore reserves by Australian mining consulting firm, Optiro. 

CNMC owns a 81 per cent stake in the Sokor project, and the surge in resources bodes well for its plans to begin commercial production of these industrial metals next year, the company said. 

The amount of silver estimated to be in the ground as at Dec 31, 2019 was about 3.4 million ounces, 74 per cent more than the forecast a year ago. 

The estimate for lead rose 58 per cent to 36,340 tonnes, while that for zinc increased 84 per cent to 43,320 tonnes over the same period. 

SEE ALSO

2 Catalist-listed firms halt Malaysia operations to comply with lockdown

Grades for silver, lead and zinc were also found to be higher.

Meanwhile, the estimate for gold fell about 1 per cent to 900,000 ounces.

Separately, CNMC also reported for the first time Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant feldspar resources at anexploration concession in Kelantan, owned by its subsidiary, CNMC Pulai Mining. Feldspar is a mineral used for manufacturing glass and ceramics. According to Optiro, CNMC Pulai Mining has about 23.7 million tonnes of feldspar resources. 

Said CNMC group's chief executive, Chris Lim: "The findings from Optiro are extremely encouraging and augur well for our growth prospects. While there are clearly challenges in the near term as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on businesses and economies worldwide, these findings reaffirm the long-term commercial viability of our mining projects in Malaysia."

As at 1.36pm on Friday, the counter was trading at 15.3 Singapore cents, up 0.3 cent or 2 per cent. 

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysians send 3D-printed masks, meals to front-line coronavirus medics

[KUALA LUMPUR] From 3D-printed protective face shields to meal deliveries, Malaysian volunteer groups are stepping...

Apr 3, 2020 01:23 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales shrink 8.6% in February; F&B among hardest hit

SINGAPORE'S retail sales continued their downward slide in February, shrinking 8.6 per cent year on year due to the ...

Apr 3, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus could trigger biggest fall in carbon emissions since World War Two

[LONDON] Carbon dioxide emissions could fall by the largest amount since World War Two this year as the coronavirus...

Apr 3, 2020 01:13 PM
Real Estate

China Jingye Construction Engineering wins tender for Jalan Papan industrial site

CHINA Jingye Construction Engineering has won the...

Apr 3, 2020 01:04 PM
Government & Economy

Under-fire UK govt rushes to build field hospitals as virus death toll surges

[LONDON] The UK government said Friday it was rushing to build more emergency field hospitals ahead of an expected...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.