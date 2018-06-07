You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

It's looking to partner companies such as WeWork as demand for such services grows
Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20180607_WEWORK_3463719.jpg
WeWork's newest location in Singapore at 71 Robinson Rd has over 1,400 seats spanning 60,000 sq ft and features amenities such as game rooms and beer and microbrew coffee on tap.
PHOTO: WEWORK

Singapore

THE Economic Development Board (EDB) is in discussions with co-working spaces here, including US co-working giant WeWork, to explore partnerships to help Singapore better talent match in technology fields and bring more companies to set up shop here.

Assistant managing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

BT_20180607_IBRAHIM_3463751.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's central bank governor resigns amid overhaul by new govt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening